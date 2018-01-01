Jennifer Lopez understands Alex Rodriguez marriage speculation

Jennifer Lopez understands that she keeps being asked whether she's getting married to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez because everybody just wants "a happy ending".

The Jenny From the Block singer has been dating the former baseball player for two years, and they have both faced questions about when they are going to get engaged, with Jennifer facing an interrogation from chat show host Ellen DeGeneres in November (18).

In an interview with USA Today, Jennifer said she understood where the attention on the status of their relationship was coming from.

"Everyone wants a fairy tale. They all want a romantic comedy, a happy ending. We all do," she explained. "But it's not a movie, even if you see us on Instagram or on the shows."

The couple has been forced to deny they are engaged on multiple occasions this year, particularly after Alex gifted her a sparkler that she was seen wearing on her ring finger in July.

The actress insisted they are both good with where things are right now, adding, "We're happy. We're taking it day-by-day. And it's great."

Jennifer has been married three times before and shares 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with her third husband Marc Anthony, while Alex has daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 10, with ex-wife Cynthia. They recently shared snaps of their blended family decorating a Christmas tree and chilling in bed together, and Jennifer told USA Today that them feeling like "a real family" is "good enough right now".

"I have nothing but the most amazing things to say about Alex. He's an incredible friend, partner and father. And he's a family man. He's just awesome," she gushed. "We have this great loving support system. You know no matter where you are that you're rooting for each other."