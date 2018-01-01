Mel B visited in hospital by her Spice Girls bandmates

Mel B's spirits have been given a big boost after receiving a hospital visit from her fellow Spice Girls while she recovers from emergency surgery.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday (10Dec18) to reveal that she had suffered a mystery accident, which had left her with three broken ribs and a severed hand, and after undergoing a three-hour operation, she had a few special visitors stop by to cheer her up.

Mel posted a short video clip of herself in hospital, with her right arm heavily bandaged, as bandmates Mel C, Geri Horner, and Emma Bunton stood by her bedside, feigning shock at their pal's health scare.

"When your besties show up to hospital with hugs laughter and ALOT of love,ahhhh I love my spice girls yipppeee (sic) #friendship #family #spicegirls," she captioned the post.

The America's Got Talent judge, 43, hasn't explained how she sustained the brutal injuries, but she was spotted enjoying a night out in London on Sunday, just hours before going public with her medical emergency.

Mel's hospitalisation forced the mother-of-three to postpone a planned fan event in New York City on Monday afternoon, where she had been due to meet fans and autograph copies of her new memoir, Brutally Honest.

"I've had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in NY, I apologise to each and everyone of you who bought their tickets to meet me today," she shared in her original Instagram post. "I'm absolutely gutted but I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date. I promise."

She concluded her post by expressing her gratitude to her followers, adding: "Thank you all for understanding, I love you all #accidentshappen #hospital #needtimetoheal."

The Spice Girls' hospital room reunion emerges weeks after the Wannabe hitmakers, minus original member Victoria Beckham, confirmed plans to hit the road for a 2019 U.K. tour, which will kick off in Dublin, Ireland in May.