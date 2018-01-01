NEWS Ariana Grande eyes up a sixth week at singles top spot Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande is well on her way to a sixth week at Number one with thank u, next.



With the battle for this year’s Christmas Number 1 single kicking off this Friday (Dec 14), Grande is set to continue her streak at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart. As it stands at the halfway point of the chart week, thank u, next is 3,800 combined sales ahead of Ava Max’s Sweet But Psycho at Number 2.



Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus are surging up the Top 10 with Nothing Breaks Like A Heart, up seven to Number 3, while Mariah Carey lifts a place to Number 5 with All I Want For Christmas Is You.



It looks like there will be more Christmas climbers this week: Wham! have already leaped seven spots since last Friday with Last Christmas (7), The Pogues ft. Kirsty MacColl fly eight places with Fairytale Of New York (10), Band Aid move up ten ranks with Do They Know It’s Christmas? (16), and Michael Buble’s version of It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas zooms 13 positions (17).



Clean Bandit, Marina and Luis Fonsi could crack the Top 20 with Baby, currently up five slots to 20, and this week’s highest new entry looks set to come from XXXTentacion - Guardian Angel from his first posthumous album Skins is at 21. Two more songs from the collection, Woah (Mind In Awe) and Bad are at Number 26 and 39.

Elsewhere, George Ezra advances ten spots with Hold My Girl (23), Shakin’ Stevens jingles his way up 12 rungs with Merry Christmas Everyone (24), Elton John could be stepping into the Top 40 with Step Into Christmas (25), and Leona Lewis is set to return with her 2013 Christmas single One More Sleep (27).



Finally, rockin’ up ten places is Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree at Number 29, and Wizzard size up a Top 40 return with I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday at Number 38.