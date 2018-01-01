Cheryl is hoping for a date with Michael B. Jordan

Cheryl has hinted she is keen on landing a date with Michael B. Jordan.

The British singer and the Creed II star recently appeared together on British talk show The Graham Norton Show on 30 November (18), with fans of the programme claiming they'd witnessed some flirtation and chemistry between the two of them. Cheryl addressed the speculation during an interview with Vick Hope for Capital FM, after the radio presenter admitted that she had a crush on the actor and made Cheryl promise that she wasn't enjoying a romance with him.

"I promise nothing is happening, that’s a pinkie promise," the Fight for This Love hitmaker said while extending her pinky, before cheekily adding, "Yet…"

Cheryl, who split from Liam Payne in July, made her attraction to Michael clear during their joint television appearance, gazing suggestively over at the Creed star and exchanging humorous looks with the audience.

"Cheryl soooo relatable the way she went all flustered around Michael B Jordan... but he seemed flustered too! They would have the most beautiful babies, stunning ppl like them need to be together," one viewer wrote on Twitter, while another added, "Well, Cheryl and Michael B.Jordan make a rather beaut couple don’t they? Definitely a bit of sexual tension there."

However, the Brit nominee, who shares her 20-month-old son Bear with Liam, recently claimed that she'd reached "the end" of her dating life.

"I know what I want in life, but in the romantic area, I am not as evolved," she mused on singer Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast. "That area has stopped. It's not happening anymore. It's the end. It's the end."