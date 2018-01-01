Cardi B changes up lyrics to reference split with Offset

Cardi B reworked her Motorsport hit during a gig on Saturday night (08Dec18) to include a reference to her divorce.

The rapper was performing at New York City's Jingle Ball when she changed up the lyrics of the track to comment on her split from rapper Offset.

Instead of spitting "I get up set off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day. Man, we should sell that porn", Cardi rhymed: "I get up set off. I turn Offset on. I told him the other day, yeah, we gon' get a divorce!"

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker confirmed she had split from Offset earlier this month, revealing the pair had simply grown (out of love) but she and Offset were still "'really good friends".

"So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," she said. "We are really good friends and we are really good business partners... but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time.

"It's nobody fault, I guess, we just grew out of love but we are not together anymore. I don't know it might take time to get a divorce and I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."

The couple wed last year (17) and Cardi gave birth to the pair's daughter, Kulture, this summer.

Offset followed his estranged partner's comments at the Jingle Ball gig by confessing he missed her in a Twitter post on Sunday.

"F**K YALL I MISS CARDI," he wrote.