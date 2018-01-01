Lauren Jauregui: 'Hayley Kiyoko helped me come out'

Hayley Kiyoko was influential in helping pal Lauren Jauregui come out.

The former Fifth Harmony star revealed she was bisexual in November 2016 in an open letter which saw the singer slamming newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump’s supporters for voting him into power.

On Thursday night (06Dec18), Lauren presented Curious singer Hayley with the Rising Star Award at the 2018 Billboard Women in Music event, and she told ET she was overjoyed to be able to do so.

“I love her so much,” she beamed. “I’m so grateful to be honouring her. I think she is one of the most influential people in my life, as well in coming out. I'm so honoured to be able to give her her award. Her queer award for 2018! I'm so proud of her."

And the 22-year-old further gushed about how special it is to be a woman in music in the modern era.

"It's such an incredible time to be a woman in music. I think there are a lot of barriers that are being broken and a lot of ceilings that are being smashed by some incredible women that I have the honour of honouring tonight," she said.

ET also caught up with Hayley, who earlier this week surprised fans when Taylor Swift joined her onstage for a duet of track Delicate at an LGBTQ fundraiser.

"It's emotional. I don't feel like I belong but I am rising and it's really wonderful to share the room with such incredibly talented, beautiful, wonderful women in music," the 27-year-old expressed.