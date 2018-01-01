NEWS Cheryl parts ways with L’Oreal Newsdesk Share with :







Cheryl's brand partnership with L’Oreal has ended after nine years.



According to editors at The Sun, she has parted ways with the hair and beauty brand, ending a deal rumoured to be worth $5 million (£4 million). And the news was confirmed by Cheryl and the company in a statement obtained by Mail Online.



"Following discussions with Cheryl and her team earlier this year, we can confirm that our spokesmodel partnership has come to an end, however she continues to be a friend of the brand,” a L’Oreal spokesperson said.



"We’re very proud to have worked with Cheryl for nine years and to have been part of her story, sharing and celebrating all things ‘worth it’."



And the Fight for This Love singer added: "I have had an amazing experience as L’Oreal Paris’ UK spokesmodel for the past nine years and have loved working with the team over there. It always felt like more than a partnership and I would like to thank them all for the opportunities it has afforded me."



A source told The Sun: “It’s a hammer blow for Cheryl at this stage of her career. L’Oreal has been her most regular income for close to the past decade. It’s kept her rich without having to do much work."



The singer was a regular on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet where she promoted the brand alongside other L’Oreal stars including Julianne Moore, Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria, Jane Fonda, Jennifer Lopez and Penelope Cruz.



The news comes days after Cheryl launched her new Easilocks hair extensions at a glamorous event in London.

"I've been wearing and testing Easilocks for a long time now," she said at the event, reported Mail Online.



"We've based this collaboration on my 'GO TO' looks, favourite shades and with Shane's expertise & innovative techniques in hair processing we've really brought hair extensions to a whole new level."



In 2009, a L'Oreal advert for Elvive Full Restore 5, a shampoo and conditioner range featuring the singer, was criticised by fans for being "misleading".



Fans called the singer out for not mentioning that she wears hair extensions to give her hair more volume and bounce.

