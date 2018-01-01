Paris Hilton ‘planning to become a single mom’

Paris Hilton doesn’t want to delay her baby dreams any longer and is reportedly planning to have a baby with the help of a sperm donor.

According to editors at Heat magazine, the heiress, who split from her fiance Chris Zylka in November (18), may not be getting married anymore but she isn’t content to further delay her dreams of motherhood.

“Paris is off men. She was so sure Chris was The One, and now she feels she got it completely wrong,” a source told the magazine.

The 37-year-old allegedly split from The Leftovers actor Chris, 33, over fears he was after her $300 million fortune.

“She sees what (her sister) Nicky has with her husband and two kids, and she’s jealous. So, now she’s reached out to a sperm-donor agency,” claimed the insider.

However, Paris has a shopping list of desirable attributes for her sperm donor and is reportedly having some difficulty finding the right one to make her baby wish come true.

“She is seeking an anonymous donor with extremely good looks, high IQ, and from a family with a top pedigree,” continued the source. “There’s a hitch though, in that donors don’t tend to be millionaire backgrounds. After all, rich people don’t need to sell their sperm.”

But Paris isn’t giving up, and is said to be “scouring donor lists worldwide”.

“She feels like being a single mum really goes well with her image of a can-do-it-all businesswoman who doesn’t need a man to succeed,” said the insider.

And recently in a post on Instagram, Paris hinted that despite her heartbreak she plans to keep living the good life, and making her own dreams come true.

“Life is short, it’s up to you to make it sweet,” she wrote.