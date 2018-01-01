NEWS Michael Buble: ‘More babies? That’s my wife’s decision’ Newsdesk Share with :







Michael Buble has accepted that he has “zero say” about whether he and his wife Luisana Lopilato will have more babies.



The couple are already parents to sons Noah, five, and Elias, two, as well as four-month-old daughter Vida. And while the singer “would never have an issue with having more,” he insisted that the decision rests entirely on Luisana’s shoulders.



“I love that you have enough respect for me to actually pretend to believe that I get to have any choice in the matter,” he told reporters from Britain’s Hello! magazine. “That’s my wife’s body and she’s the boss of everything, so she’ll decide that. I really have zero say. I hope to have the opportunity to try.”



Michael and the Argentine actress have been married since March 2011 and the Canadian crooner added that he feels “blessed to have three” existing children.



He recently released his 10th studio album titled Love, his first record after a two-year hiatus, in which he took time out of the limelight to care for Noah as he battled liver cancer. Noah has since gone on to make a full recovery and Michael is gearing up to go back on tour, commencing on 13 February (19) in Tampa, Florida.



“I get to reconnect with all those beautiful spirits, souls all over the world, and get to do what I love,” he smiled. “My wife is going to back to making her movies and I get to juggle this beautiful, personal, crazy life with everything – with kids and school.”



Michael’s U.S. run will end on 6 April in Tacoma, Washington, before he moves onto Canada and then Europe.

