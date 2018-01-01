Mel B had vaginal cleanse after separating from Stephen Belafonte

Mel B underwent a vaginal procedure to cleanse herself following her separation from ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

The Spice Girls star split from producer Stephen in 2017 after 10 years of marriage, with the pair subsequently becoming embroiled in a bitter divorce and custody battle.

Mel also accused Belafonte of being abusive and secretly recording their bedroom sessions, and after calling it quits, she wanted to erase all of the negativity from her body by having an intimate treatment which involved having the walls of her vagina scraped.

"What I did was a bit like, and I say this very candidly but it's actually very important, a bit like a rape victim," she said on an episode of the Table Manners with Jessie Ware podcast. "When you've been raped, you wanna scrub any remnants off your body, inside, outside, of that person, so you can just erase it."

'I went to Dr. Matlock and I said, 'I don't want to feel like the last person that was inside my vagina was this monster,'" she continued. "He examined me and he said, 'Legally there's nothing I can do about that because you don't need anything done.' I said could he just go in there and get everything out, but then pack it with fresh tissue."

"It's very pretty apparently... I have a perfect vagina," she added.

Mel and Stephen wed in Las Vegas in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Madison in 2011.

The singer, who filed for divorce in March, 2017, has since written about her allegedly tumultuous relationship with Stephen in her new memoir, Brutally Honest.