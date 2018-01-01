Miley Cyrus' brother Trace announces engagement

Miley Cyrus' brother Trace is engaged to his girlfriend Taylor Lauren Sanders.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday (06Dec18) to announce his happy news, by sharing a video of himself and Taylor shortly after he'd asked her to marry him.

"Well… It’s official! SHE SAID YES! We’re getting married!" he captioned the post, showing off his bride-to-be's dazzling engagement ring. "I will love you FOREVER!!! @taylorlaurensanders."

Taylor, who recorded a song with her new fiance called Give My Heart to You in August (18), shared her own joy over the life milestone.

"GUYS IM STILL DYING. I can’t believe I get to marry my bestest friend. We’ve been inseparable since day one and now it gets to be that way forever," she wrote. "I love you so much @tracecyrus you mean the world to me and I’ve been waiting on you forever. You’re my dream man and AHHHHH I still can’t believe it. You’re amazing. I can’t wait to make babies with you.Tonight !!! Where you at ?! ahahhaha I LOVE YOU (sic)."

Country icon Billy Ray Cyrus was quickly on hand to send his well wishes to his son and future daughter-in-law, as well as his other son Braison, 24, who announced his own engagement to girlfriend Stella McBride in November.

"Congratulations to my boys on their engagements! What a year!" he wrote next to a picture of both happy couples. "This is what we call a double header here at The Cyrus house. A couple strong additions to the team. Congratulations boys! Ya done good."

Miley has been engaged to actor Liam Hemsworth since 2016.