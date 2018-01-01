Chance the Rapper taking 'sabbatical' to study the Bible

Chance the Rapper is taking a "sabbatical" from the limelight to study the Bible after becoming an uncle for the first time.

The Work Out hitmaker's brother Taylor Bennett welcomed his first child, a son named Charlie, in late November (18), and now Chance feels it's his responsibility to read up on the holy book so he can become a better Christian and a better leader for their growing family.

"I'm on a plane headed out the country on my first sabbatical," he wrote on Instagram on Friday (07Dec18).

"I'm going away to learn the Word of God which I am admittedly very unfamiliar with," the 25 year old confessed. "I've been brought up by my family to know Christ but I haven't taken it upon myself to really just take a couple days and read my bible.

"we all quote scripture and tell each other what God likes and doesn't like but how much time do we spend as followers of Jesus to really just read and KNOW his Word. I'm definitely guilty of not devoting time to it."

Chance, real name Chancelor Bennett, then explained why he decided now was the time to reconnect with his faith.

"So I'm off to read and learn because the next generation of Bennett is here and I need to be able to give my nephew Charlie Matthew the knowledge and tools to F**K YALL UP (sic)," he shared.

"Lol (laugh out loud) but seriously he's the first boy of the next line and he needs his uncle to be educated."

The hip-hop star, who shares three-year-old daughter Kensli with his new fiancee Kirsten Corley, concluded the note by revealing he also plans to use the break to kick his addiction to nicotine.

"So dont bother me, ill be back soon enough, with five or more books from bible read (sic). Oh yeah and cigarette free," he added.