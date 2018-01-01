Taylor Swift home invader to serve jail time

Taylor Swift has one less home invader to worry about after a stalker pleaded guilty to breaking into her pad.

Roger Alvarado cut a deal with prosecutors, and on Friday (07Dec18), he confessed to one count of attempted burglary and one count of criminal contempt, after using a ladder back in April (18) to enter the Shake It Off singer's New York City property, where he used her shower and slept in a bed.

A representative for Manhattan's District Attorney's Office tells TMZ the man will be ordered to stay behind bars for six months and spend five years under probation following his jail stint. He must also undergo a mental health treatment programme while he serves probation in Florida.

The home invader, who was accused of climbing a ladder and smashing a window with his hand to get into Swift's Manhattan property, is due to formally receive his sentencing when he returns to court on 20 December (18).

Pop superstar Taylor, who wrapped her record-breaking Reputation Stadium Tour last month (Nov18), has suffered a string of housebreaking attempts from obsessed fans on her properties across the U.S.

She also recently won a five-year restraining order against Julius Sandrock, who was arrested for trying to enter her home in Los Angeles, armed with a knife, the same month Alvarado hopped into her New York bed in April.

Earlier this year, 23-year-old Justin Christoph Lilly also targeted Swift's California home, and was busted for trying to scale a wall at the mansion. He was sentenced to three days in jail and a year of summary probation, on the condition that he stays away from Swift's home.

In addition to these incidents, the Blank Space hitmaker has reportedly been receiving alarming messages from Eric Swarbrick for over two years, with recent notes allegedly expressing intentions to rape and kill her. In September (18), the suspect was arrested by U.S. federal authorities in Texas for prosecution in Tennessee, where he stands accused of hand-delivering threatening letters addressed to Taylor at her Nashville record label, Big Machine.