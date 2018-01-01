Singer Michelle Williams splits from fiance

Singer Michelle Williams has parted ways with her fiance, nine months after becoming engaged.

Pastor Chad Johnson popped the question to the former Destiny's Child star in March (18), a year after meeting at a Christian conference he was running in Arizona.

The couple is currently starring in U.S. reality show Chad Loves Michelle, but the Independent Women hitmaker has announced she and Chad are no longer together in a message shared on her Instagram Story timeline.

"I still remain fearless," Michelle wrote. "I guess I still remain single. Things didn't work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don't wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry."

Johnson has yet to comment on the split, but this isn't the first time the couple has broken up. In October (18), Michelle revealed she had broken off the engagement twice while battling depression earlier this year.

"I thought I was over depression," she told People magazine. "I thought, 'I'm good! I've got love, I'm working out,' but I was so angry. The rage built up in me. I did not attempt suicide, but I was questioning (life)."

"I would've understood (if he left)," she added. "He's been praying for a wife. He didn't pray for a depressed wife."

However, the couple tried to repair its relationship and started attending marriage counseling, in addition to undergoing individual therapy.

"People fall off the fitness wagon, people fall of the wellness wagon, but I can't fall off the (therapy) wagon," Michelle continued. "I have to get healed to live this happy life..."