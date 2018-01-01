Cardi B avoids arrest in reckless endangerment case

Cardi B has been released without bail in her reckless endangerment case.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, real name Belcalis Almanzar, was charged with two misdemeanours - reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct - in October (18) after turning herself in to authorities following an alleged altercation with sisters Jade and Baddie Gi at Angels Strip Club in New York City in August.

Cardi was a no-show for an arraignment hearing in Queens on Monday (03Dec18), when the judge presiding over her case threatened her with arrest if she did not attend a subsequent court date on Friday (07Dec18).

The rapper took note and was present for the early hearing, during which the judge issued protective orders for her two alleged victims.

According to TMZ, prosecutors were also seeking to have her bond set at $2,500 (£2,000), but Cardi was released without bail.

She is scheduled to return to court next month (Jan19).

Sisters Jade and Baddie Gi claimed Cardi had had issues with them in the past, because she believes Jade once had sex with her now-estranged husband Offset, and they accused the star of ordering a beatdown on the pair at the adult venue on 29 August (18).

Cardi's court appearance comes two days after the 26 year old announced her split from the Migos rapper following a year as husband and wife.

Reports suggest his alleged cheating ways led to the separation, and the woman who came between the couple shortly before Cardi gave birth to their daughter Kulture in July (18) has since apologised for her part in the breakdown of the marriage.

"I didn't know how serious this marriage was... I feel ashamed," Summer Bunni told TMZ. "A lot of girls would deal with this situation and be like, 'Yo, I took Cardi B's n**ga; I'm the reason that they are getting a divorce...' (but) I'm very sorry that this has happened..."