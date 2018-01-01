Dua Lipa confirms Ariana Grande collaboration won't be released

Dua Lipa has confirmed her collaboration with Ariana Grande won't be released.

Reports circulated that the New Rules hitmaker had teamed up with the superstar on a song entitled Bad to You back in April (18) when a 15-second snippet leaked on social media.

However, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday night (06Dec18), Dua explained that she doesn't have plans to unveil the tune to her fans.

"I love Ari, I love everything she does. I think (her new song) Thank U, Next is amazing. We did do a song together, but I don't think it's going to come out," she said. "She's working on a different project; the timing wasn't quite right for me. But maybe in the future we'll get to do something together."

Elsewhere in the interview, Dua was asked by a caller if there are any songs that have become hits that she regrets turning down. Though she confessed there was one single that she would have liked, she did not divulge any further details.

"I probably shouldn't say it. It's not a song that belongs to me or was meant for me. It was sent to me and I liked the song, but I didn't feel like it had a home with me. And so, I don't want to take that away from anybody who has had the success with that song because they deserve that," the 23-year-old commented.

In addition, the British singer declined to talk about long-running rumours that she will be singing the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film, Bond 25.

"I mean, I want to say I'll put the rumours to rest but I do really want to do it. The answer is, I want to do it but I have not been asked to do it," she insisted.