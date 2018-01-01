NEWS Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton struggle to keep Christmas presents secret Newsdesk Share with :







Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton struggle to keep their Christmas presents secret from each other.



The No Doubt star made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night (06Dec18) to promote the newly released deluxe edition of her festive album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, and during the chat, host Jimmy asked his guest what she was getting her longtime boyfriend Blake for the holiday. Gwen then shared that the country singer is very hard to buy for, and though she planned to get him a new leaf blower, she accidentally blew the surprise in a text message.



"Yesterday, I finally was like, 'I know what I need to get, I know what he needs, he needs one of those air blowers that you get to blow the leaves,'" she smiled. "I was so excited, I went to the Home Depot website and I was sending the actual link to my assistant to say, 'Can you see which one's the best one, read the reviews.' And I sent it to this group text with all of our friends on it on accident. So, he wrote back and said, 'Yeah, that's the perfect gift!' I blew it with the leaf blower! But he confessed that he had actually bought one a week ago already."



But it wasn't only Gwen who experienced a fail when she tried to buy a gift, as she explained that Blake had purchased her a jacket that she had already secretly snapped up during the Black Friday sales.



"He helped me (shop) because he's my best friend. And I'm like, you know, 'Do you like this jacket? I'm gonna get it, no it's too expensive. I'm not going to get it.' But then I got it," the 49-year-old said of the impulse buy. "So he saw it and snuck bought it behind my back, but then when it came and I had it, he was like, 'I got you that! That was your Christmas present!' so now I have two of them."

