Kendrick Lamar leads Grammy Awards nominations

Kendrick Lamar looks set to dominate the 2019 Grammy Awards after receiving seven nominations on Friday (7Dec18).

The rapper's soundtrack for the hit movie Black Panther scored him a nod in the Album of the Year and Rap Album categories, and he is also up for other top prizes including Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, both for his collaboration with SZA, All the Stars. He was closely followed by Drake, who bagged seven nods, while Brandi Carlile and Cardi B garnered six nominations each.

They were also recognised in the Album of the Year category for their collections Scorpion, Invasion of Privacy, and By the Way, I Forgive You, respectively.

Others nominated for the Grammys’ highest accolade are Kacey Musgraves (Golden Hour), H.E.R. (H.E.R.), Post Malone (beerbongs & bentleys), and Janelle Monae (Dirty Computer) - who presented the nominations alongside Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara and Apple Music's Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe.

Drake (God's Plan), Cardi (I Like It), Brandi (The Joke), Post (Rockstar), also received nods for Record of the Year, as did Childish Gambino (This is America), and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (Shallow). Their duet from their movie A Star is Born is also up for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Emerging stars competing for the Best New Artist prize are H.E.R., Jorja Smith, Luke Combs, Bebe Rexha, Greta Van Fleet, Chloe x Halle, and Margo Price.

The winners of the 61st annual Grammy Awards will be announced on 8 February (19) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The ceremony's host is yet to be announced.

Dolly Parton will be honoured as the Recording Academy's MusiCares Person of the Year two days prior to the event.

The main nominees are as follows:

Album of the Year:

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Janelle Monae – Dirty Computer

Kendrick Lamar – Black Panther soundtrack

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Drake – Scorpion

Brandi Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys

Record of the Year:

Childish Gambino - This is America

Drake - God’s Plan

Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin - I Like It

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey - The Middle

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Brandi Carlile - The Joke

Kendrick Lamar, SZA - All the Stars

Post Malone feat. 21 Savage - Rockstar

Song of the Year:

Childish Gambino - This is America

Drake - God’s Plan

Ella Mai - Boo’d Up

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey - The Middle

Kendrick Lamar, SZA - All the Stars

In My Blood - Shawn Mendes

The Joke - Brandi Carlile

Best New Artist:

Luke Combs

Bebe Rexha

Greta Van Fleet

Chloe x Halle

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Beck - Colors

Camila Cabello - Havana

Ariana Grande - God is a Woman

Lady Gaga - Joanne

Post Malone - Better Now

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato - Fall in Line

Backstreet Boys - Don't Go Breaking My Heart

Tony Bennett and Diana Krall - 'S Wonderful

Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B - Girls Like You

Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton - Say Something

Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey - The Middle

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Camila Cabello - Camila

Kelly Clarkson - Meaning of Life

Ariana Grande - Sweetener

Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes

Pink - Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift - Reputation

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Tony Bennett and Diana Krall - Love is Here to Stay

Willie Nelson - My Way

Gregory Porter - Nat 'King' Cole & Me

Seal - Standards (Deluxe)

Barbra Streisand - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!

Best Rock Album:

Alice in Chains - Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy - MANIA

Ghost - Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet - From the Fires

Weezer - Pacific Daydream

Best Rock Performance:

Arctic Monkeys - Four Out of Five

Chris Cornell - When Bad Does Good

The Fever 333 - Made An America

Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune

Halestorm - Uncomfortable

Best Rock Song:

Greta Van Fleet - Black Smoke Rising

Twenty One Pilots - Jumpsuit

Bring Me the Horizon - Mantra

St. Vincent - Masseducation

Ghost - Rats

Best Rap Album:

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Mac Miller - Swimming

Nipsey Hussle - Victory Lap

Pusha T - Daytona

Travis Scott - Astroworld

Best Rap Song:

Drake - God’s Plan

Kendrick Lamar - King's Dead

Eminem feat. Joyner Lucas - Lucky You

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode

Jay Rock - Win

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

The Carters - Everything is Love

Chloe x Halle - The Kids Are Alright

Chris Dave and The Drumhedz - Chris Dave and The Drumhedz

Miguel - War & Leisure

Meshell Ndegeocello - Ventriloquism

Best R&B Song:

Ella Mai - Boo'd Up

Miguel feat. J. Cole & Salaam Remi - Come Through and Chill

Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer

H.E.R. - Focus

Toni Braxton - Long As I Live

Best R&B Album:

Toni Braxton - Sex & Cigarettes

Good Thing - Leon Bridges

Honestly - Lalah Hathaway

PJ Morton - Gumbo Unplugged (Live)

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

Best Country Album:

Kelsea Ballerini - Unapologetically

Brothers Osborne - Port Saint Joe

Ashley McBryde - Girl Going Nowhere

Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour

Chris Stapleton - From a Room: Volume 2

Best Country Song:

Cole Swindell - Break Up in the End

Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill - Dear Hate

Blake Shelton - I Lived It

Kacey Musgraves - Space Cowboy

Dan + Shay - Tequila

Little Big Town - When Someone Stops Loving You

Best Music Video:

Janelle Monae - Pynk

The Carters - Apes**t

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Joyner Lucas - I'm Not Racist

Tierra Whack - Mumbo Jumbo

MusiCares Person of the Year:

Dolly Parton