Kendrick Lamar leads Grammy Awards nominations

Kendrick Lamar looks set to dominate the 2019 Grammy Awards after receiving seven nominations on Friday (7Dec18).
The rapper's soundtrack for the hit movie Black Panther scored him a nod in the Album of the Year and Rap Album categories, and he is also up for other top prizes including Record of the Year, and Song of the Year, both for his collaboration with SZA, All the Stars. He was closely followed by Drake, who bagged seven nods, while Brandi Carlile and Cardi B garnered six nominations each.
They were also recognised in the Album of the Year category for their collections Scorpion, Invasion of Privacy, and By the Way, I Forgive You, respectively.
Others nominated for the Grammys’ highest accolade are Kacey Musgraves (Golden Hour), H.E.R. (H.E.R.), Post Malone (beerbongs & bentleys), and Janelle Monae (Dirty Computer) - who presented the nominations alongside Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara and Apple Music's Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe.
Drake (God's Plan), Cardi (I Like It), Brandi (The Joke), Post (Rockstar), also received nods for Record of the Year, as did Childish Gambino (This is America), and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (Shallow). Their duet from their movie A Star is Born is also up for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
Emerging stars competing for the Best New Artist prize are H.E.R., Jorja Smith, Luke Combs, Bebe Rexha, Greta Van Fleet, Chloe x Halle, and Margo Price.
The winners of the 61st annual Grammy Awards will be announced on 8 February (19) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The ceremony's host is yet to be announced.
Dolly Parton will be honoured as the Recording Academy's MusiCares Person of the Year two days prior to the event.
The main nominees are as follows:
Album of the Year:
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Janelle Monae – Dirty Computer
Kendrick Lamar – Black Panther soundtrack
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Drake – Scorpion
Brandi Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys
Record of the Year:
Childish Gambino - This is America
Drake - God’s Plan
Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin - I Like It
Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey - The Middle
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Brandi Carlile - The Joke
Kendrick Lamar, SZA - All the Stars
Post Malone feat. 21 Savage - Rockstar
Song of the Year:
Childish Gambino - This is America
Drake - God’s Plan
Ella Mai - Boo’d Up
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey - The Middle
Kendrick Lamar, SZA - All the Stars
In My Blood - Shawn Mendes
The Joke - Brandi Carlile
Best New Artist:
Luke Combs
Bebe Rexha
Greta Van Fleet
Chloe x Halle
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Beck - Colors
Camila Cabello - Havana
Ariana Grande - God is a Woman
Lady Gaga - Joanne
Post Malone - Better Now
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato - Fall in Line
Backstreet Boys - Don't Go Breaking My Heart
Tony Bennett and Diana Krall - 'S Wonderful
Maroon 5 feat. Cardi B - Girls Like You
Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton - Say Something
Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey - The Middle
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Camila Cabello - Camila
Kelly Clarkson - Meaning of Life
Ariana Grande - Sweetener
Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes
Pink - Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift - Reputation
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Tony Bennett and Diana Krall - Love is Here to Stay
Willie Nelson - My Way
Gregory Porter - Nat 'King' Cole & Me
Seal - Standards (Deluxe)
Barbra Streisand - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!
Best Rock Album:
Alice in Chains - Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy - MANIA
Ghost - Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet - From the Fires
Weezer - Pacific Daydream
Best Rock Performance:
Arctic Monkeys - Four Out of Five
Chris Cornell - When Bad Does Good
The Fever 333 - Made An America
Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune
Halestorm - Uncomfortable
Best Rock Song:
Greta Van Fleet - Black Smoke Rising
Twenty One Pilots - Jumpsuit
Bring Me the Horizon - Mantra
St. Vincent - Masseducation
Ghost - Rats
Best Rap Album:
Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
Mac Miller - Swimming
Nipsey Hussle - Victory Lap
Pusha T - Daytona
Travis Scott - Astroworld
Best Rap Song:
Drake - God’s Plan
Kendrick Lamar - King's Dead
Eminem feat. Joyner Lucas - Lucky You
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee - Sicko Mode
Jay Rock - Win
Best Urban Contemporary Album:
The Carters - Everything is Love
Chloe x Halle - The Kids Are Alright
Chris Dave and The Drumhedz - Chris Dave and The Drumhedz
Miguel - War & Leisure
Meshell Ndegeocello - Ventriloquism
Best R&B Song:
Ella Mai - Boo'd Up
Miguel feat. J. Cole & Salaam Remi - Come Through and Chill
Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer
H.E.R. - Focus
Toni Braxton - Long As I Live
Best R&B Album:
Toni Braxton - Sex & Cigarettes
Good Thing - Leon Bridges
Honestly - Lalah Hathaway
PJ Morton - Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
Best Country Album:
Kelsea Ballerini - Unapologetically
Brothers Osborne - Port Saint Joe
Ashley McBryde - Girl Going Nowhere
Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
Chris Stapleton - From a Room: Volume 2
Best Country Song:
Cole Swindell - Break Up in the End
Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill - Dear Hate
Blake Shelton - I Lived It
Kacey Musgraves - Space Cowboy
Dan + Shay - Tequila
Little Big Town - When Someone Stops Loving You
Best Music Video:
Janelle Monae - Pynk
The Carters - Apes**t
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Joyner Lucas - I'm Not Racist
Tierra Whack - Mumbo Jumbo
MusiCares Person of the Year:
Dolly Parton