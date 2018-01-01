NEWS The 1975 score third Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :







Congratulations to The 1975, who land straight in at Number 1 on this week's Official Albums Chart with A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.



The band's third album shifted 50,000 combined sales - including 8,286 on vinyl - to secure them their third consecutive chart-topping record. The 1975 are the first British band since Arctic Monkeys to debut at Number 1 with their first three albums.



Celebrating the news with OfficialCharts.com, the band said:



“Thank you for making A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships the Number 1 album in the UK - we appreciate it so much. Thank you.”



The 1975 fought off competition from The Greatest Showman - a Top 5 mainstay throughout 2018 - at Number 2, and Michael Buble's Love, which places at Number 3 this week.



George Ezra's Staying At Tamara's rebounds five spots to Number 4 following his performance on last week's X Factor final, and last week's Number 1, Odyssey by Take That, drops to Number 5.



With the festive season now in full swing, Michael Buble's Christmas returns to the Top 10 at 7, the seventh year the record has appeared in the Top 10 since its release in 2011, and Buddy Holly's True Love Ways with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra climbs two places from its Number 12 debut last week to 10.



Elsewhere, Katherine Jenkins earns her 12th Top 40 studio album with Guiding Light at 17, Clean Bandit's second album What Is Love? debuts at 19, and Daniel O'Donnell lands his 37th Top 40 record with Walkin' In The Moonlight at 23.



Further down, David Bowie live album Glastonbury 2000 opens at 25, Pinkfong Presents The Best Of Baby Shark is new at 29, Def Leppard best of The Story So Far is new at 32, Meek Mill's fourth record Championships lands at 33, and after just over 30 years, Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds zooms 114 slots to Number 40, thanks to a live tour of the album across the UK.

