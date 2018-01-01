Lady Gaga 'can't believe' Golden Globe nominations

Lady Gaga "can't believe" she has been nominated for two Golden Globes for her film A Star Is Born.

The Poker Face singer landed two Golden Globe nominations for her work on Bradley Cooper's directorial debut when the shortlist was read out on Thursday (06Dec18). Her mentions were for best actress in a dramatic film and for best original song for Shallow, which she wrote with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt.

She later took to social media to tell her fans that she was crying over receiving her first-ever drama acting Golden Globe nod.

"I'm so grateful for all of the nominations for A Star Is Born today! The film has truly been a passion project for everyone involved and we've all become a family," she wrote. "I couldn't be more happy to see Bradley recognised for his incredible vision and performance. And for the recognition for my songwriting collaboration with the amazing Mark, Anthony, and Andrew for 'Shallow'. And I cant (sic) believe I'm nominated as a best actress at the Golden Globes for a film! (crying emoji) I am so appreciate of the HFPA's (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) support. Thank you so much."

This isn't the singer's first Globes nomination - she received a nod in 2012 for Best Original Song for Hello, Hello, a collaboration with Elton John for the animated film Gnomeo and Juliet. In 2016, she won for her acting in TV series American Horror Story: Hotel.

Bradley landed mentions for both acting and directing, and told Entertainment Weekly that it was "incredibly humbling". He added, "A huge congrats to all of this morning's nominees and especially to my dear friend, Lady Gaga."

A Star Is Born received five nominations in total, including Best Motion Picture - Drama.