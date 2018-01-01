NEWS Miley Cyrus stole Mark Ronson's shirt after music video shoot Newsdesk Share with :







Miley Cyrus stole Mark Ronson's blue shirt after completing the shoot for their video Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.



Last week (ends02Dec18), the collaborators released the track's music video, which features Miley involved in a police chase, and Mark makes a short cameo as a man who jumps from the sunroof of his car into the window of her getaway vehicle as a convoy of police are on her tail.



The duo sat down for an interview on The Graham Norton Show, which airs on Friday (07Dec18), and the Wrecking Ball hitmaker confessed to Mark that she stole his electric blue silk shirt as he was discussing his contribution to the video concept.



"Not much. Miley is such a visionary. Which guitars to use was my domain," he explained. "But I did ask that if I was only in it for four seconds could I leap from a car. It was a joke! And, I did get to choose my shirt but there's a stuntman somewhere that still has it!"



By that point, Miley interjected and said, "I have a confession. I have your shirt. I stole it and it's hanging in my closet!"



The video makes a number of political statements, such as showing children learning to handle guns and American footballers taking a knee as Miley drives past, in reference to controversial sportsman Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee while America's National Anthem was playing before a game in 2016 to protest against police brutality.



During the interview, Miley explained that Mark just let her run with her concept.



"Mark was very trusting about my ideas. It's all about what is heartbreaking to us in society every single day - waking up to the news of violence, judgement and hypocrisy," she said. "It's about a deeper heartbreak than losing love in a romance or relationship."



However, the music producer joked about the costly budget of the promo, adding, "I'm definitely not going to make any money from music for like five years!"



The interview airs the day after Mark received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song for writing Shallow from A Star Is Born with Lady Gaga, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt.

