Buzzcocks singer Pete Shelley dies at 63

It's with great sadness that we confirm the death of Pete Shelley, one of the UK's most influential and prolific songwriters and co-founder of the seminal original punk band Buzzcocks. — Buzzcocks (@Buzzcocks) December 6, 2018

Pete Shelley wrote perfect three minute pop songs. The soundtrack to being a teenager. You’ll be missed Pete but you’ll be remembered for a long long time for your brilliant music https://t.co/bt03fGbcgd — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 6, 2018

not been on here for a while, but I can't not mark the passing of Pete Shelley. I love(d) Buzzcocks. His songs were important to me when I was a young man and they still are to me now. Thank you Pete and R.I.P. You will be missed. — Norman Blake (@normanblake) December 6, 2018

Pete Shelley, the frontman of the English punk rock band Buzzcocks, has died at the age of 63.The singer, songwriter, and guitarist died on Thursday in Estonia, his country of residence, the band’s management told BBC News.The punk band are best known for their hit, Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've) reports the BBC.BBC music correspondent Lizo Mzimba said Buzzcocks, who formed in Bolton in the 1970s, were regarded as more polished, but musically no less influential, than the Sex Pistols.The band have tweeted saying Shelley was "one of the UK's most influential and prolific songwriters and co-founder of the seminal original punk band Buzzcocks".His music inspired generations of musicians over a five-decade career with his band and as a solo artist, they said.Pete Shelley co-founded the Buzzcocks, one of the UK's best known punk bands in the 70s.The Charlatans' singer Tim Burgess said Shelley's "perfect three-minute pop songs" were "the soundtrack to being a teenager".