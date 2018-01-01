Kim Kardashian: 'I cried hysterically over Kanye West's slavery comments'

Kim Kardashian was hysterical over the controversial slavery comments her husband Kanye West made earlier this year (18).

The outspoken rapper hit headlines in April (18) when he suggested slavery was "a choice" for African-Americans during an appearance on TMZ Live.

Many fans suggested Kanye was suffering another breakdown after the bizarre interview and, in an upcoming episode of Kim's reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she reveals to her friend Jonathan Cheban she was initially upset when she heard the comments.

"I rushed home, I was hysterically crying," she says. "So I go home... he's totally fine."

"(I) can't control what he says" she adds. "(He) loves being ramped up, (It makes him feel) powerful."

Kim also explains Kanye didn't understand why people were so upset over the controversial comments because he's "always said crazy s**t (and) that's why (he's Kanye)."

Kim goes on to suggest Kanye's statements were misrepresented on TMZ Live, and she knew what his intentions were.

"I always know what Kanye's intentions are and what he's trying to say, but I also know that they're gonna write a headline and people are gonna assume that that's exactly what you said and what you meant," she says. "He didn't say slavery is a choice, he was saying if you're gonna still be enslaved for another 400 years than that's some bulls**t. That, as a wife, is really frustrating to see the media take everything and run with it."

Following the controversy caused by his remarks, Kanye attempted to clarify just what he had been thinking in a series of tweets.

"To make myself clear, of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will," he previously wrote. "My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved..."