Joe Jonas 'blacked out' during best man speech

Joe Jonas was so overwhelmed with emotion as he celebrated his brother Nick's wedding to Priyanka Chopra, he momentarily "blacked out" as he delivered his best man's speech.

The Jealous singer first exchanged vows with actress Priyanka last weekend (01Dec18) in a lavish Christian ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in the bride's native India, and Joe admits he had his work cut out as the leader of the groomsmen.

"I was the best man, and had a lot of responsibilities, but mostly it was trying to figure out what and where to be at the different times, and collecting (the groomsmen)," Joe smiled on U.S. breakfast show Today. "He had about 12 groomsmen, so (there were) a lot of wrangles!"

The DNCE frontman also had another big task ahead of him at the reception, where he delivered a speech in honour of his younger sibling and his new wife.

"A toast, not a roast, that was key!" he laughed. "I think it was pretty good."

Joe confesses his mind went blank for a split second during the speech, but luckily, he had his notes to help him get back on track.

"I kinda blacked out for a minute because I was just overwhelmed with emotion," he shared. "This is not only my brother, (he's my) best friend, and to see him marrying his dream girl, there was (sic) a lot of tears the whole weekend and a lot of smiles, so I had it on paper, which was the most important part. It was a special week."

Nick and Priyanka and their wedding guests returned to the Umaid Bhawan Palace on Sunday for a sacred service that honoured the bride's Hindu faith, and Joe is thrilled to have been involved in the festivities.

"It's been amazing, marrying Nick off to Priyanka; it's just been fantastic," he gushed. "Obviously, this has been one of the most beautiful weddings I've ever seen and to be a part of it was a dream."

Joe attended the wedding week with his fiancee, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, but the celebrations didn't make the Cake By The Ocean hitmaker want to rush into his own nuptials.

"I definitely took some notes, but that week was all about them, just celebrating the two of them, and that's what it was about for us and experiencing it, and looking back, we're just in awe," he said.

"My time (to get married) will come but I'm thrilled for the two of them."