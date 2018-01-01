Justin Timberlake jokingly agrees to let Jonah Hill take over tour dates

Justin Timberlake has jokingly agreed to allow comedy actor Jonah Hill to fill in for him on tour as the pop superstar continues to battle vocal issues.

The SexyBack hitmaker had to postpone a string of dates on his Man of the Woods world tour after suffering bruised vocal cords at the end of October (18), and after scrapping yet another gig in California on Wednesday (05Dec18), Justin announced he was pulling the remainder of his 2018 dates to give himself time to fully heal.

While many fans responded by wishing him well, his pal Jonah decided to have a little fun with the Instagram statement and declared he was stepping in as Justin's replacement.

"I have decided to fill in (for) JT on his remaining dates," the Superbad star commented on the post. "It's what we do in our incredibly small circle of people with extraordinary voices. Feel better. I got you until you do."

Playing along with the prank, Justin remarked, "@jonahhill well guys...I was gonna wait for my next post to unleash this wonderful news. BUT...you heard it here first," he quipped. "Jonah crushes (his song) 'Mirrors' too so you guys are gonna LOVE IT. Thanks man!"

In Justin's original tour postponement announcement, he expressed his gratitude to followers who had been showering him with messages of support ever since he began encountering vocal problems.

"Hey guys, I'm sure you have heard that I've had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords," he wrote. "My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice. They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month. I'm really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I'm doing all I can to get there quickly."

He added, "Thank you for understanding - I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support and the love. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before. More to come on the rescheduled dates."