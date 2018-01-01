Ed Sheeran responds to backlash over his fashion choices

Ed Sheeran has responded to critics of the outfit he wore to perform with Beyonce at the Global Citizen Festival.

The pair appeared on stage together to sing their song Perfect Duet at the event in South Africa on Sunday (02Dec18), with Beyonce choosing to wear a hot pink couture dress by the Lebanese label Ashi Studio. Whereas Ed was dressed down in a pair of a blue jeans and a black and white long sleeved T-shirt, and received much backlash for his contrasting causal outfit, with some social media users suggesting it proved men do not need to take as much care of their appearance as women do to succeed. In reply, the Thinking Out Loud hitmaker posted a tongue-in-cheek joke to his Instagram Story.

"Swipe up to 'get the look'," he wrote over a photo of his offending T-shirt, adding the hashtag "#dresstoimpress."

In a subsequent post the singer added, "Follow @hoax1994 for more of my amazing fashion choices."

Messages of outrage over the fashion choice included, "Ed Sheeran is a 27 year old man the fact we’ve enabled him to feel it’s ok to dress like this at all, let alone next to Beyonce really boils my p**s," though others reasoned that the informal clothes are part of his aesthetic.

Meanwhile, there have been more hints regarding Ed's next collaboration, as South Korean boy band BTS added fuel to the fire that they were teaming up with the Grammy winner.

The group tweeted a photo of a screen from a recording studio with the caption, "hmm… this is for you @edsheeran #SUGA."

Suga refers to BTS member Min Yoon-gi who also works as a producer.

Ed previously teased that a partnership was imminent during a Twitter Q&A with Heatworld, where he said, "I actually wrote a song that I hear they might be messing with. I heard this the other day."