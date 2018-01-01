John Legend promises to cover Arthur theme song 

John Legend has promised to cover the theme song from animated TV show Arthur one day.

Over the past year, the singer-songwriter has been the subject of numerous online memes comparing his looks to that of cartoon aardvark character Arthur, with his wife Chrissy Teigen even getting in on the action and sharing the humorous images on social media.

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (05Dec18), John emphasised that he gets a kick out of the memes.

"I didn't watch it growing up, so I didn't know what the reference was," he said, before gesturing to a picture comparing him with Arthur. "I do (look like him) in that picture... One day I'm gonna cover the theme song."

Host Jimmy then pulled up one of Chrissy's Twitter messages that showed their two-year-old daughter Luna holding an Arthur toy which was captioned, "Luna and Daddy."

And the All of Me hitmaker simply laughed about his spouse's antics.

"She always is trolling me. She's my number one troll on Twitter," the 39-year-old smiled.

Elsewhere in the chat, Jimmy congratulated John on winning a Primetime Emmy Award for his work on the NBC Adaptation of Jesus Christ Superstar, with the prize meaning he is one of the few people to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award, and achieve EGOT status. However, the star thinks there should be another name for the honour.

"Well, (musician) Questlove texted me and he would like to reorder the letters. They also spell G-E-T-O, GETO. I'm a GETO winner," he insisted.