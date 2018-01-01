Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott blast prankster over faked 'cheating' photo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have blasted a prankster for staging a photo which appeared to show the rapper cheating on the reality star.

Earlier this week (beg03Dec18), the Sicko Mode hitmaker was forced to publicly deny he had cheated on the Kylie Cosmetics mogul after a photo surfaced showing a man with a hairstyle like Travis' bending his head down to chat intimately with a girl on a balcony.

On Wednesday night, YouTube user Christian Adam uploaded a 17-minute video admitting he was the one who "fooled the Internet" with the picture and gave viewers a look into the lengths he went to to stage the snap, including getting his hair styled like the rapper’s.

Kylie shared a grab of the YouTube link on her Instagram Stories and blasted the user in a now-deleted note.

"Idk (I don't know) if this is really a social experiment to some people but you're messing with real people, real relationships, real family," she wrote. "I'm happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real."

Travis, who shares daughter Stormi with Kylie, simply wrote "shaking my f**king head" in an Instagram comment.

Kylie's half-sister Kim Kardashian also weighed in, tweeting: "I hate that I am bringing attention to this but this is absolutely disgusting that you would find this funny to mess with Travis & Kylie who just started a family together. This is really damaging to relationships, families and is just so wrong!"

Her sister Khloe, who has had to put up with cheating allegations made about her baby daddy Tristan Thompson, replied to the tweet, writing: "People are absolutely disgusting! The mind games this would do to somebody… That is so completely not OK! This person should be so ashamed of themselves! What filth."

After the photo emerged on the Internet, Travis insisted that it wasn't him and he only has love for his "wife". It is not known if they are officially married.