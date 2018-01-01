NEWS Spice Girls eyeing Glastonbury headline slot Newsdesk Share with :







Mel B wants the reformed Spice Girls to headline the Glastonbury festival as it would delight her bandmate Mel C.



Earlier this year (18) the iconic British girl band announced plans to reform for a 2019 U.K. tour - and the American Idol judge has revealed that she and the rest of the group have discussed playing the famed British music event.



“Glastonbury," she told Britain's The Sun newspaper. "It’s been talked about. But we’re so pop and it’s so cool - that’ll be funny to me. I think Mel C would really appreciate us doing that - she’s the cool one. She’s the cool indie chick.”



Although the group were one of the U.K.'s hottest acts in the late 1990s, they never performed at Glastonbury - as at the time founder Michael Eavis predominantly booked rock acts. He and his daughter Emily's booking policies have changed over the past decade however, as the likes of Beyonce, Kanye West and JAY-Z have all headlined - and U.K. grime superstar Stormzy will do so next year (19).



The Spice Girls current tour schedule would allow them to travel to Worthy Farm to perform on the famous Pyramid Stage as the last of their 23 stadium dates falls on 15 June - 11 days before Glasto gets underway.



Mel has also revealed her band are planning to bring in guest stars to fill in for absent member Victoria Beckham, who has declined to participate in the reunion.



"I’ve also had an idea which we’ve talked about - getting other people on stage with us," the 43-year-old explained to British musician Jessie Ware on her podcast Table Manners. “Katy Perry has agreed to do it - hopefully Adele will do it."



The Hello singer, 30, is on record as being an avid Spice Girls fan and marked their reunion announcement by sharing a picture of herself as a young girl in front of posters of the group that covered her bedroom walls.

