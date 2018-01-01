Taylor Swift gives surprise performance at LGBTQ fundraiser

Taylor Swift stunned the audience at an LGBTQ fundraiser when she came onstage to perform a duet with Hayley Kiyoko on Wednesday night (05Dec18).

Hayley was performing her set at The Ally Coalition (TAC)'s annual talent show at the Town Hall in New York City on Wednesday night and shocked the crowd by introducing the Shake It Off star. The singer, wearing a long black blazer, sparkly tights and boots, came on stage with her acoustic guitar and performed a stripped-back version of her song Delicate with Hayley.

According to Billboard, Hayley kept her fans guessing about who her mystery guest could be by describing her as a "rising artist that just signed to Universal," giving a nod to Taylor's recent record deal. In footage posted on Hayley's Instagram Stories, the singer also told the crowd, "I want you guys to really be nice, she's really nervous. Really give her a warm welcome, please welcome Taylor Swift".

She also shared a clip of Taylor walking on stage and giving her a hug, and wrote in the caption, "This was UNREAL".

The talent show also featured performances from Lana Del Rey, Regina Spektor and Jack Antonoff's band Bleachers. His sister Rachel hosted the event and told her followers on Instagram that it had raised $200,000 (£157,000), which will help TAC's work with "marginalised and at-risk LGBTQ youth".

This isn't the first time Hayley and Taylor have had a surprise duet; the Love Story hitmaker brought out the former Disney star during a Reputation Stadium Tour stop in Massachusetts in July. They performed Hayley's song Curious.

Their collaboration came months after Hayley, who is openly gay, had called Taylor "unoriginal" in an interview and said that music executives don't mind when she keeps writing songs about men, but have issues when she pens tracks about women.

After the 28-year-old singer's fans criticised Hayley, Taylor came to her defence, writing, "It's her right to call out anyone who has double standards about gay vs straight love interests."