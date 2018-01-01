Justin Timberlake scraps remainder of 2018 tour dates over vocal cord issues

Justin Timberlake has been forced to postpone the rest of his 2018 tour dates over his ongoing vocal cord problems.

The SexyBack hitmaker has postponed a string of dates on his Man of the Woods world tour due to bruised vocal cords since the end of October (18), and shortly after it was announced that his show in Oakland, California on Wednesday (05Dec18) had been rescheduled, Justin took to Instagram to post a note to fans explaining that he had been advised to avoid performing until the new year.

"Hey guys, I'm sure you have heard that I've had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords," he wrote. "My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice. They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month. I'm really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I'm doing all I can to get there quickly.

"Thank you for understanding - I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support and the love. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before. More to come on the rescheduled dates."

The singer's problems first emerged in late October when he had to scrap a show at Madison Square Garden in New York, informing fans that his vocal cords were "severely bruised". He has since postponed shows in Buffalo, Tacoma, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Fresno, Portland and Oakland. The postponed dates have been rescheduled across January and February 2019.

The tour is currently set resume in Washington, D.C. on 4 January.