Ariana Grande: 'I might drop my next album while I'm touring in 2019'

Ariana Grande has teased the release of her next album, revealing she may drop it while she's on tour in 2019.

The pop star admits she's tired of having to pre-promote everything she releases and would like to follow Beyonce and Drake's leads and surprise fans with new material.

The Thank U, Next singer insists that could come when she's on the road in 2019

"My dream has always been to... put out music in the way that a rapper does," she tells Billboard. "I feel like there are certain standards that pop women are held to that men aren't - we have to do the teaser before the single, then do the single, and wait to do the pre-order, and radio has to impact before the video, and we have to do the discount on this day, and all this s**t.

"It’s just like, 'Bruh, I just want to f**king talk to my fans and sing and write music and drop it the way these boys do. Why do they get to make records like that and I don’t?' So I do and I did and I am, and I will continue to...

"I don’t want to do what people tell me to do, I don't want to conform to the pop star agenda. I want to do it on my own terms from now on.

"If I want to tour two albums at once, I’m going to tour two albums at once. If I want to drop a third album while I’m on tour, I’ll do that too! Please. (Thank U, Next production duo) Social House is my opening act - you don’t think we’re going to have a studio on the bus? That we’re not going to be making records on the road? Of course we are.

"I want to be able to do what is authentic and honest and natural. It’s the only way that I’ve been able to survive."