Offset's alleged mistress ashamed about breaking up marriage

Rapper Offset's former mistress has apologised to Cardi B for wrecking her marriage.

The Bodak Yellow star and the Migos band member have separated after a year-long marriage with reports suggesting his cheating ways led to the split, and now the woman who came between the couple shortly before Cardi B gave birth to her daughter, tells TMZ she is devastated by the news.

In a series of videos posted on the site, Summer Bunni sobs as she opens up about her alleged fling with Offset, insisting she has not "messed around" with him since the birth of his child this past summer (18).

She says, "I didn't know how serious this marriage was... I feel ashamed.

"A lot of girls would deal with this situation and be like, 'Yo, I took Cardi B's n**ga; I'm the reason that they are getting a divorce...' (but) I'm very sorry that this has happened..."

Insisting that it's clear Cardi and Offset still love each other, Summer adds, "I never wanted to break up a happy home... I just hope that she (Cardi B) can overcome this... and focus on her love for Offset."

Meanwhile, Cardi B has moved on from the drama by showing off her baby daughter, Kulture, for the first time.

She posted a sweet snap of the kid on Instagram on Wednesday (05Dec18), and added the caption: "My heart."

She gave birth in July.

She announced that she and Offset had split the day before in a video, stating, "Things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time, and it’s nobody’s fault, but I guess we just grew out of love."