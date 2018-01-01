BTS are America's most tweeted about stars of 2018

K-pop sensations BTS were the most tweeted about celebrities in America.

The South Korean seven-piece group's fame has grown outside their homeland over the past two years, and their rise has been fuelled by the dedication of their fans, known as the 'BTS Army' on social media.

Their popularity online means they were the most tweeted-about celebs in America this year (18), according to figures from Twitter.com.

Basketball legend LeBron James was the second most written about star on the social network, with Kanye West third, Drake fourth, and another K-pop group, EXO, fifth.

BTS also had the most liked tweet in the world in 2018 - their dance video response to Drake's #InMyFeelingsChallenge, which has racked up 1.6 million likes since it was posted on 23 July (18). The Canadian rapper asked fans to dance to his track In My Feelings, and band member J-Hope took up the challenge and strutted his stuff while being filmed from a car.

Bizarrely, a nonsensical string of random letters and numbers beginning with "AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHR" posted by Lady Gaga in 2012 was the third most quoted tweet of the year, and was also liked 329,000 times and retweeted 232,000 times.

Users quoted it to express exasperation or fear, joking that it's what they would say in a particular situation.

Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Beyonce, and Nicki Minaj were also among the top 10 most tweeted-about celebs in the U.S.

Marvel's groundbreaking superhero blockbuster Black Panther was the most popular movie of the year with U.S. Twitter users, ahead of its stablemate The Avengers: Infinity War, and The Incredibles 2.