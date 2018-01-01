Offset addresses Cardi B split on social media

Offset has declared "y'all won" following his split from rapper Cardi B.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker announced she was separating from her husband of 15 months, and the father of her daughter Kulture, in an Instagram video on Tuesday night (04Dec18).

The Migos rapper subsequently confirmed the news in the comments section under Cardi's video post by seemingly placing the blame on their fans and the constant speculation about the state of their marriage.

"Y'all won," he simply wrote.

In her video, the 26-year-old told her fans that she had been trying to work things out with Offset, but wanted to set the record straight after people had been "bugging" her.

"We're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners, and you know he's always someone that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other," she said.

"But things just haven't been working out between us for a long time and it's nobody's fault. I guess we just grew out of love. But we're not together anymore. I don't know, it might take time to get a divorce. I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father, and... yeah."

Just days before her shock split announcement, the couple had been seen showing off some PDA while performing at the 2018 Jingle Ball in Los Angeles.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, and Offset sparked dating rumours in February 2017 and he proposed during the I Like It hitmaker's concert in Philadelphia in October that year, but it was later revealed that they had got married in secret the month before. They welcomed Kulture, their first child together, in July.