Thieves make off with $10,000 of guitars after targeting Miley Cyrus' storage unit

Miley Cyrus' storage unit has been targeted by thieves, who made off with $10,000 (£7,850) worth of guitars.

The 26-year-old singer, who is currently dealing with the loss of her Malibu home in the devastating wildfires in the area last month (Nov18), has been dealt another blow after her unit in the San Fernando Valley was broken into.

According to TMZ.com, the robbers are believed to have broken into the unit some time in October. However, as Miley thought her guitars had been borrowed by someone in her family, the theft was only noticed by the star on Tuesday (04Dec18).

Law enforcement sources told the website that it's unclear how the culprits got into the unit, but only the guitars were stolen - the rest of the unit was left in tact.

The robbery is the latest traumatic incident to occur in Miley's life, after the home she shared with fiance Liam Hemsworth in Malibu was destroyed by the Woolsey Fire. The Wrecking Ball star opened up about the loss in an interview with Ryan Seacrest on his radio show on Tuesday, and spoke about an image shared by Liam on his social media pages which showed all that was left of the property - four large letters that spelled the word LOVE.

"That's literally and physically all that's left so I felt that was really poetic," Miley mused. "You can always rebuild a physical structure, but that love that can't be destroyed is always there and always stayed strong so that gave me a lot of light during a dark time."