Jesy Nelson's fans rush to her defence after gun tattoo sparks controversy

Jesy Nelson's fans have defended the Little Mix singer after she sparked controversy with a new gun tattoo.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday (04Dec18) to share a snap of her latest inking, a gun on her ribcage, and thank tattoo artist Zaya Hastra for "always giving me my favourite little tattoos".

The etching divided opinion among many, with some slamming Jesy for picking such an obviously controversial design, while others insisted it's her choice to decide what tattoos she wants to ink on her body.

"A gun tattoo is no different to selling guns for kids to play with," one fan wrote on Twitter. "A tattoo has less chance of gun crime than a child playing at replicating shooting. We need to be thinking about educating on the effects of gun crime not creating hatred towards someone else for a tattoo."

Another added: "Excluding all the bad things guns have created, they represent honour, strength, and power.”

However, anti-violence campaigner Patsy McKie, whose son Dorrie was killed in a shooting in Manchester, England, in 1999, insisted Jesy has a responsibility when it comes to her tattoo designs.

"People in the media eye should think more about how young people are influenced by what they do, rather than what makes them look good or makes them look pretty," she told the Daily Star newspaper. "They need to think about how it may affect young people. They’re being selfish, they aren’t thinking."

Piers Morgan also slammed Jesy for the gun tattoo on his morning show Good Morning Britain.

"So many people are getting shot to pieces and of course, the best thing for a young woman to do as a role model to millions of impressionable young girls is to tattoo a gun to her backside."

After being informed the inking was on Jesy's ribcage, Piers hit back: "It’s a gun, it really doesn’t matter where she has had it tattooed. And people wonder why I call these girls, Little Mix, irresponsible or stupid."