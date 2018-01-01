Miley Cyrus in a 'good healing place' after losing house in wildfire

Miley Cyrus is in a "good healing place" after coming to terms with losing her Malibu house in the recent California wildfires.

The 26-year-old singer's palatial home, which she shared with fiance Liam Hemsworth, was destroyed by the devastating blaze last month (Nov18). Despite the heartbreak of losing the property, Miley is doing her utmost to maintain a positive spin on things - an attitude she credits to her father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

"I'm in a really good healing place right now," she explained as she chatted to Ryan Seacrest on his radio show on Tuesday (04Dec18). "I definitely learned a lot. My dad has always told me, 'Life is a series of adjustments,' and sometimes we never understand what our parents are telling us until we start to experience life more. I'm starting to really understand what that means now experiencing something as life-changing and devastating as a natural disaster. It's a really deep character challenge to see the way you react to loss."

Miley added that she had a choice of two ways to deal with the situation - and opted for the optimistic one which enabled her to help others who had also lost everything in the fire.

"I had a choice of post-traumatic stress or post-traumatic growth and I think you always feel you don't have control, especially when something happens that's a natural disaster because there's no beating nature," she mused. "So to be able to go into your self and to find that growth and say, 'What am I going to do about this?' And being an active member of my community, not as a celebrity figure, but just as a neighbour, has been a big growing experience."