Cardi B and Offset split after a year of marriage

Cardi B and Offset have split after a year of marriage.

The 26-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday night (04Dec18) to make the shock announcement that she and her Migos star husband have called time on their relationship - 15 months after tying the knot in secret.

"So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I've been trying to work things out with my baby-father for a hot minute now," Cardi said in the video. "And we're really good friends and you know we're really good business partners, and you know he's always someone that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other.

"'But things just haven't been working out between us for a long for a long time. It's nobody's fault... I guess we just grew out of love. But we're not together any more. I don't know, it might take time to get a divorce."

Cardi, who gave birth to daughter Kulture, her first child with Offset, back in July, added: "I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father, and... yeah."

Offset has yet to address the split on his social media pages.

The revelation is likely to come as a major shock to fans of the couple, who were seen showing off some PDA while performing at the 2018 Jingle Ball in Los Angeles on Friday night (30Nov18).

Cardi and Offset first met at an industry event in 2016 and sparked dating rumours in February 2017. Offset proposed during Cardi's concert in Philadelphia in October that year.