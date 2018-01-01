Sean 'Diddy' Combs reflects on fatherhood after Kim Porter's death

Rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has thrown himself into the daily grind of the school run for his twin daughters following the sudden death of their mother, Kim Porter.

The Bad Boy Records founder was left devastated after the model passed away on 15 November (18), and nine days after mourning her loss at a star-studded funeral, Diddy returned to social media to reflect on his new life as a single dad to their kids, 11-year-old girls Jessie and D'Lila, and 20-year-old son Christian.

The hip-hop heavyweight took to Instagram on Monday (03Dec18) to share a video message for his fans, thanking them for their continued messages of condolence as he dropped the twins off at school.

"Today the journey begins, thank y'all for all your support. I'm now a part of the 6am crew," he said.

"This is mommy/daddy, daddy/mommy checking in," he continued of having to take on the responsibilities of both parents. "This daddy-mommy thing is beautiful. Love it. You just have to get up early in the morning. Like real early. Real early."

Diddy then expressed his appreciation for single mums, acknowledging that his new normal was just an everyday occurrence for other parents.

"All my single mothers, they know what that is," he added. "Even some single fathers, gotta step up and play both roles - the mothers do it all the time."

The rapper went on to credit his late ex for helping to prepare him for the dual parenting role: "New day. New Life new RESPONSIBILITIES," he captioned the clip. "KIM I GOT THIS. Just like you taught me."

The former couple dated for 13 years on and off from 1994 to 2007, but Diddy and Kim remained close until her death.

Combs also has three other children - sons Quincy Brown, 27, Justin, 24, and daughter Chance, 12 with his exes Misa Hylton-Brim and Sarah Chapman, while Porter had older son Quincy, from her relationship with record producer Al B. Sure.