The Cher Show star forgives Kanye West for bad theatre behaviour

Broadway star Jarrod Spencer has forgiven Kanye West for his lack of theatre ettiquette during the opening night of his new musical after the rapper apologised for staring at his phone through the first act.

Spector, who plays Sonny Bono in The Cher Show, took aim at Kanye via Twitter during the new musical's intermission on Monday night (03Dec18) after spotting the Stronger star checking his mobile device in the audience.

"Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow!" he wrote. "If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much."

Kanye was gracious enough to respond and apologise, writing: "the dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made (my wife) Kim (Kardashian) and I grab each other's hand and sing 'I got you babe'. please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece (sic)."

Spector has accepted the rapper's apology, telling Entertainment Tonight his tweet was "just a quick goof", adding, "he was standing and applauding at the end. I'm just glad that everyone in the audience, him included, enjoyed it."

Cher was among the audience and Spector knows she's a big fan: "She's really gracious, she's very forthright, which you would expect from watching her interviews. I think that's one of the wonderful things about her, is she doesn't pull punches. She's always really genuine, that's who she is.

"She's been so complimentary and overwhelmingly sweet to me, but there are times where she's like, 'It was hard to watch. I was unnerved… It was... eerie, to watch you!' Those are the moments where I'm like, 'I know it's eerie. I know it's weird. But I think that means I'm doing my job right'."