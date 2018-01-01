NEWS Emma Bunton hoping to lure Victoria Beckham back to the Spice Girls with cakes Newsdesk Share with :







Emma Bunton is refusing to give up hope of a full Spice Girls reunion in 2019, revealing she is still working on Posh Spice.



Victoria Beckham has made it clear she won't be a part of the get together tour, even though she regrouped with her bandmates for business talks earlier this year (18), but Baby Spice Bunton is refusing to take 'no for an answer, and she's plotting to use her new gig as the host of The Great American Baking Show - Holiday Edition to help her win the fashion designer over.



"She likes blueberries, so maybe we could do like a blueberry muffin," Emma tells Entertainment Tonight. "Crumble, that’s even better, but I'd have to get one of the contestants to do it; I'd get lost."



If she can't find a way to Beckham's heart through her stomach, Bunton admits she will be happy to hit the stage as part of a four-piece with Geri Horner, Melanie Brown, and Melanie Chisholm - and Victoria will never be too far away.



"She’s been emailing and we chat and she’s coming to the show," she says. "The four of us feel very strong now as a team, so she’ll be watching. It would be nice to have her there."



Bunton also tells the news show that stage sets and rehearsal plans are already underway for the tour, which will begin in May (19).



"We’re creating the stage, we are talking about the set list, and we love that bit and we sit together and we’re like, 'What are we gonna do for this song?' and 'What are the outfits gonna be?', so that’s where we are at the moment," she reveals.