Kim Kardashian names sister Kourtney as sibling most likely to sue her

Kim Kardashian has named her sister Kourtney Kardashian as the sibling who would most likely sue her.

The TV personality is often seen fighting with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner on their family reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

While none of the Kardashians have ever taken legal action against one another, Kim has now shared that she wouldn't be surprised if Kourtney sued her.

"Kourtney," said Kim when questioned about the topic by Jimmy Kimmel for a segment entitled 3 Ridiculous Questions, which aired on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night (03Dec18). "She is ruthless."

"Has she ever threatened legal action against you?" questioned Jimmy.

"Maybe as a joke, when I used her character in a video game," replied Kim, referring to the time the sisters feuded over Kourtney's inclusion in the online game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. "I paid her, still, but yeah, she wanted more."

During the pre-taped interview, Jimmy asked when was the last time Kim spoke with a telemarketer. She said that she tends to block random callers, though tries to be friendly to telemarketers because her husband Kanye West once did the job before he hit the big time.

"I think Kanye used to be a telemarketer, so I try to be nice. You never know who's calling," the 38-year-old smiled.

Meanwhile, Jimmy jokingly asked Kim whether or not a selfie which receives no likes on social media still counts as a selfie.

"Absolutely," she shared. "I mean, that hasn't happened to me so I have no real connection to that, but I do believe that it still is a selfie."