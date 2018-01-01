Nick Jonas: 'Marrying Priyanka Chopra was highly emotional'

Nick Jonas couldn't have imagined his wedding to Priyanka Chopra would be as "perfect as it was".

The 26-year-old singer wed Quantico star Priyanka, 36, in India over the weekend (01-02Nov18). The couple exchanged vows in two ceremonies - one Christian and one Indian - and getting the chance to celebrate with 225 of their closest friends and family was a once in a lifetime experience for the pair.

"The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me,” Nick told People magazine, as the pair unveiled their official wedding pictures. "You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional."

“Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special," Priyanka added.

For the Christian wedding, Priyanka looked stunning in a Nehru collar, lace Ralph Lauren gown with a 75-foot long veil. Ahead of her mother Madhu walking her down the aisle, the Bollywood screen star was more than a little nervous. But when she saw her husband-to-be, Priyanka's nerves were settled.

“It was all tears. All tears,” she smiled of her emotional display on her big day. I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life.”

Following their Hindu wedding on Sunday, Nick and Priyanka concluded their celebratory weekend with the bridal ritual of Bidaai, where the bride's family bless her new life.

"I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up," Priyanka gushed. "We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way."