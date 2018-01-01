NEWS Travis Scott denies rumours he cheated on Kylie Jenner Newsdesk Share with :







Travis Scott has insisted he's "only got love for" girlfriend Kylie Jenner after trolls accused him of cheating on her.



On Monday (03Dec18), an Instagram user posted a picture of a man with a hairstyle like Travis' bending his head down to chat intimately with a girl on a balcony, and many questioned whether it was the Sicko Mode hitmaker, although the faces of both people could not be seen.



The 26-year-old quickly shut down the speculation in the comments section, insisting his relationship with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was as strong as ever.



"S**t cap ass f**kkkk TMZ ain't post this s**t. Trolls working hard today," he wrote. "I don't be on balcony wit no thots (h*es). That s**t lame. Try again u trollssss. Me and my wifey sturdy. Back to celebrating!!! (sic)"



In case his first message wasn't clear, Travis added a second comment in which he wrote, "Only got love for my wife. No time to be wasting. Think again."



He also made sure to clear up the speculation to his followers by writing another statement on his Instagram Stories.



"Trolls always wanna create some fake s**t to destroy real love," he posted. "GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE S**T LOOK LIKE IS NOT EVIL. I hate acknowledging s**t. But quit try to take joy from s**t that's good. I pray god blocks out all evil. BACK TO CELEBRATIING!!!!"



The rapper was celebrating after he landed his first Billboard Hot 100 number one with Sicko Mode, ending Ariana Grande's run at the top with Thank U, Next.



Travis and Kylie, whose daughter Stormi was born in February, often refer to each other as "wifey" and "hubby" though they haven't confirmed whether they are officially married. Travis called Kylie his wife during a concert in November, while Kylie shared a couple's portrait with a ring emoji on Monday night.

