Kanye West issues rare apology after Broadway star slams him for using phone in theatre

Kanye West has issued a rare apology after being slammed by Broadway's new Sonny Bono for using his mobile phone during opening night of The Cher Show.

The rapper failed to impress the cast of the new production when he was spotted busily playing with his mobile instead of watching the action on stage.

Tony-nominated actor Jarrod Spector, who plays Sonny Bono in the musical, was quick to let Kanye know how he felt, tweeting during the show: "Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow! If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much."

Spector's tweet caused Kanye to rethink his actions and take to his own social media to apologise.

"Please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece," he tweeted.

Kanye, who attended Monday's (03Dec18) opening night alongside wife Kim Kardashian, also praised Spector and his co-stars for their portrayals of Sonny and Cher.

"The dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing 'I got you babe'," Kanye added, referencing Sonny and Cher's famous duet.

Kanye's use of his cell phone during the show directly broke the strict rule prohibiting the use of phones or other electronic devices during live performances on Broadway.

Theatre fans will remember legendary actress Patti LuPone's now infamous 2015 moment, when she stayed in character and snatched away the phone from a theatregoer who had been texting throughout the first act of her Broadway production of Shows for Days.

In a statement after the incident, Patti said: "We work hard on stage to create a world that is being totally destroyed by a few, rude, self-absorbed and inconsiderate audience members who are controlled by their phones. They cannot put them down. When a phone goes off or when a LED screen can be seen in the dark it ruins the experience for everyone else - the majority of the audience at that performance and the actors on stage.

"I am so defeated by this issue that I seriously question whether I want to work on stage anymore."