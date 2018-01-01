Kelly Clarkson had a night to remember at the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday (02Dec18) - and she wasn't even among the recipients of the top medals.

The Since U Been Gone singer was there to pay tribute to her mother-in-law, Reba McEntire, and also got the chance to meet another of her idols, Cher, for the first time.

Kelly delivered the most moving speech of the evening before she sang a rendition of Reba's hit Fancy, stating, "Thank you so much, Reba for listening to me vent as an artist. Thank you so much for comforting me on the phone through my tears like a friend and thank you for being a really rad grandma for my kids.

"If we're all being honest, sometimes when we meet our heroes it doesn't always pan out how you hope, but meeting Reba, being friends with her and eventually becoming family has been one of the highlights of my life."

Kelly was already full of emotions after meeting Cher on the red carpet.

She posted a photo of the two divas together and wrote the caption: "I met Cher!!! My life is better than everyone else’s today!"

Cher also appeared to enjoy hooking up with her superfan - she was overheard saying, "I'm so happy to meet you!"

The 2018 Kennedy Center Honors event was a two-night affair, with the annual Artist's Dinner being held on Saturday night.

In addition to Cher and McEntire, composers Wayne Shorter and Phillip Glass received the traditional lifetime achievement award, while Hamilton co-creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and music director Alex Lacamoire were honoured for their transformative work.

Gloria Estefan, who was honoured last year (17), hosted the event.