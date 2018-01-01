Cardi B threatened with arrest after missing arraignment

Rapper Cardi B is reportedly facing a potential bench warrant after failing to show up for court on Monday (03Dec18).

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker, real name Belcalis Almanzar, was charged with two misdemeanours - reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct - in October (18) after turning herself in to authorities following an alleged altercation with sisters Jade and Baddie Gi at Angels Strip Club in New York City in August.

Cardi was due in court on Monday in Queens, New York for an arraignment, but she did not appear with her lawyers. The rapper's attorneys explained they have only been in contact with her management team, but the judge urged them to make her appear for the rescheduled arraignment on Friday (07Dec18) - or she could face arrest.

"You should inform her that if she doesn't show up to the arraignment on December 7, that unless the circumstances change, then it's very likely the court will issue a bench warrant for her arrest," Judge Scott Dunn told her lawyer Jeff Kern.

Sisters Jade and Baddie Gi claimed Cardi had issues with them in the past, because she believes Jade once had sex with her husband Offset, and they accused the star of ordering a beatdown on the pair at the venue on 29 August (18).

They were injured and had to seek medical care after Cardi and her crew reportedly threw bottles and chairs at them. Jade also claimed she was attacked by five people connected to the outspoken rapper at the nightclub two weeks earlier.

Cardi and eight members of her entourage subsequently surrendered to cops over the alleged altercation.