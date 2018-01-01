Kanye West 'steals' earring from Versace runway

Kanye West was caught on camera 'stealing' an earring from a Versace fashion show.

The rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian were sat in the FROW at the label's New York pre-fall fashion show on Sunday (02Dec18) when he noticed the piece of jewellery on the catwalk. Kanye decided to use the opportunity to claim it for himself, and was caught on camera by Kim.

"I'm about to steal this earring that dropped, it's just there," the 41-year-old said in the video uploaded to Kim's Instagram Story. "They think they getting this back but I'm about to steal this."

The A-list couple haven't been pictured together at an event for months, and they posed for lots of photos before the event started. Kim was wearing a silver sequinned minidress by Donatella Versace's brand, while Kanye wore a smart navy coat layered over a pair of tracksuit bottoms, and finished the look with a pair of his Yeezy trainers. The mother-of-three has yet to reveal whether her husband ever did return the earring.

The Gold Digger hitmaker was also in the news earlier last week (ends02Dec) after his former collaborator JAY-Z seemingly criticised his political beliefs in a verse he recorded for Meek Mill's track What's Free, rapping the line, "No red hat, don't Michael and Prince me and Ye," alluding to Kanye's wearing of U.S President Donald Trump's trademark red hat.

However, the Grammy winners have since insisted that there are no hard feelings between them, in spite of their differences.

"The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat)," Jay wrote on Twitter, with Kanye simply replying, "Throne 2 (shrug emoji)," in reference to the duo's 2011 studio album Watch the Throne.