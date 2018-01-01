NEWS The 1975 eyeing a third consecutive Number 1 album with A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships Newsdesk Share with :







The 1975 are on course for their third Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.



The group’s third studio album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships has a lead of 18,000 combined chart sales on today’s Official Chart Update, making it likely to follow their self-titled debut (2013) and their sophomore release I Like It When You Sleep… (2016) as a chart-topping album.



Buddy Holly’s posthumous album with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra looks set for a new peak for the third straight week, rising six places to Number 6 at today’s midweek mark. Katherine Jenkins could take out a 10th Top 10 entry, as Guiding Light starts out at Number 9.



Michael Buble’s Christmas is on the cusp of a Top 10 re-entry, currently up five to Number 11. Clean Bandit’s sophomore album What Is Love? occupies Number 13, while David Bowie live album Glastonbury 2000 sits at Number 15. Daniel O’Donnell is on course for his 37th Top 40 album as Walkin’ In The Moonlight impacts at Number 20.



Pinkfong’s The Best of Baby Shark snaps its way to Number 27 at the halfway point, while there are more midweek entries from Def Leppard hits collection The Story So Far: The Best Of (29), and Championships, Meek Mill’s fourth studio album (33).



Finally, as its accompanying 40th anniversary live tour begins, Jeff Wayne’s The War of the Worlds makes a return at Number 36.

